Patch 1.0.4 is here

I am very pleased to announce a new patch that includes energy armor and a charging station.

Thanks to new improvements, the game takes on new dynamics, where the amount of energy translates into real effectiveness in combat.

But that's not all that the new update introduces. The destruction system and the ragdoll have been improved, all weapons in the game have undergone a thorough rebuild. Now the weapon has a lower recoil making it easier to aim.

Most of the locations have also been rebuilt.

Take a look at the new menu location :



Thank you to everyone who supports me, you are great!

Please visit the MP5 Discord channel to take an active part in the game development process: Discord