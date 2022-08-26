 Skip to content

Idle Campaign update for 26 August 2022

Patch #3b | v1.0.4b

Patch #3b | v1.0.4b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the gear displaying incorrect values. The backend is still the same, NOTE: YOU STILL HAVE THE SAME STATS YOU HAD, but they are now displaying correctly.
-The sub 10% stats should no longer display wrong either.
-Crushing blow chance has been increased.
-Crushing blow dmg from armor has been increased.

-You now get an extra 5% gold drop CHANCE every 1000 paths up till path 5000. (ie stacking 5% every 1k path until you hit a max of 25%).
-Level 4k+ now drops up to 10x more gold.
-Level10k+ now drops up to 10x more gold on top of that.

-Bloodjunkie's Rising (+20% Gold Page 4 trainer) now gives +30% gold per level (backwards compatible).
-The cost scaling for Cannibal's Hunt (+1% Xp Page 4 Trainer) is now less
-Adjust cost scaling for quite a few trainer upgrades.

-Fixed certain candle drops not counting towards the acheivement.
-Final Blow's base dmg has been increased.
-Moonfire Claw (+20% Hp/Dmg page 5 Trainer) has been increased to +50% dmg/hp

