Ghostwire: Tokyo Tsukimi Update 2022

The autumn moon is full in the sky, and today’s Ghostwire: Tokyo update is filled with new cosmetic content, bug fixes, and support for AMD FSR 2.0!

Tsukimi – A Delicious New Emote and Colorful Costume

Tsukimi is a celebration held in early autumn to gather and view the beauty of the harvest moon. (No need to send lunar analysis data to Ed.)

It’s also a great time to eat snacks like Tsukimi dango and mochi! (Be sure to follow us on social media to find out the Tango Gameworks team’s favorite snacks throughout this week!)

Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7, at 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT (Thursday, September 8, 12 AM JST), a new Photo Mode emote and themed costume for this lunar festival will unlock:

Mochitsuki Emote : Akito and KK prepare mochi in the traditional way with this emote.

: Akito and KK prepare mochi in the traditional way with this emote. Happi Costume: A lightweight and brightly-colored coat worn during summer festivals.

AMD FSR 2.0

The moon isn’t the only beautiful thing this week: this update includes support for AMD FSR 2.0 on PC, AMD’s temporal upscaling technology that boosts framerates while delivering high-fidelity visuals.

You can enjoy these performance improvements on PC by enabling “AMD FSR 2.0” under Options > Graphics > Upscaling.

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Corrected issue where a specific enemy attack was not working as intended

Special effects when Lamentation Visitor appears now display properly

Addressed “order of display” issue for one of the collectibles

Fixed fast travel issue during the Zashiki-warashi side mission

Fixed a “cannot proceed” bug in Chapter 2

PC Fixes