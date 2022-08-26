early access 1.24.1

Highlights
- 13 new maps have been added to the game! Now sector 1 has 27 maps, sector 2 has 28 maps and sector 3 has 21 maps! Also, some already existing maps have been updated to be more fair to the player.
- One new tower, Angelical Catalyst! You'll love this one when you see it in action! It's included in the following card pools: Holy Guild, Everchanging, Air Support and Deprived Soul.
- Elite combats have been made shorter overall. This will help reducing the mean run completion time, and as the catch with elites resides in the fact that their early waves are much stronger than usual, cutting off the later waves won't make much of a difference difficulty-wise.
- Beam Cannon and Sledgehammer have been removed from Air Support's card pool.
Yay!
- The lose streak indicator font color is now brighter.
- Many bug fixes and balance changes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Systems
-
All combats are now about 5% harder.
-
Elite combats have been shortened:
- Sector 1: 6 waves -> 5 waves
- Sector 2: 15 waves -> 10 waves
- Sector 3: 15 waves -> 10 waves
-
Also, normal combats have been slightly shortened in sectors 2 and 3:
- Sector 1: 3 waves (unchanged)
- Sector 2: 5 waves -> 4 waves
- Sector 3: 5 waves -> 4 waves
Cards
-
Mana Impulse
- Max spell mana given: 3 -> 2
Trinkets
-
Clearance Sale
- Cost reduction of trinkets and cards in shops: 50% -> 40%
Bug fixes
- #12: Sledgehammer should be movable when you have Fateful Defense.
- #43: Mystical Feather doesn't stack.
- #44: Default custom runs have wrong modifiers.
- #47: Dragging towers to the sell area sometimes show that they give mana when they don't.
- #54: White Silk trinket doesn't work with towers.
- #55: Overload threshold can reach 0.
