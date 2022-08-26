add dynamic PDFs on sample scenes
add '3-ropes' slow motion scene
fix integration 'holes' on dynamic integration graph
fix graphs update frequency
fix graphs readability in black theme
fix 'follow' function to avoid camera inside planets
new option to show gravity center
Visualis Dynamics update for 26 August 2022
RC4
