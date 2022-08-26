 Skip to content

Visualis Dynamics update for 26 August 2022

RC4

Share · View all patches · Build 9397532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

add dynamic PDFs on sample scenes
add '3-ropes' slow motion scene
fix integration 'holes' on dynamic integration graph
fix graphs update frequency
fix graphs readability in black theme
fix 'follow' function to avoid camera inside planets
new option to show gravity center

