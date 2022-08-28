● Tap Ninja 1 year anniversary event! (starting from 31. August to 6. September)
● Archdemon skin added (get it from the Amber Store)
● Firefly audio only toggle added
● Added an option in settings to disable the parallax effect
● Each character type now has a unique shuriken sprite
● Challenge Dojo is now less nauseating
● Gold counter from enemies now counts the gold together again
● Added an option to wipe your progress to zero in the "info" panel
● Buffed the "Fertilizer" upgrade while slightly nerfing an early game Coin upgrade
● Daily quests now will award more Amber while rewarding less Stars
● Bug fixes to some achievements
Tap Ninja update for 28 August 2022
Tap Ninja v3.2.0 is live!
