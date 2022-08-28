Tap Ninja v3.2.0 is live!

● Tap Ninja 1 year anniversary event! (starting from 31. August to 6. September)

● Archdemon skin added (get it from the Amber Store)

● Firefly audio only toggle added

● Added an option in settings to disable the parallax effect

● Each character type now has a unique shuriken sprite

● Challenge Dojo is now less nauseating

● Gold counter from enemies now counts the gold together again

● Added an option to wipe your progress to zero in the "info" panel

● Buffed the "Fertilizer" upgrade while slightly nerfing an early game Coin upgrade

● Daily quests now will award more Amber while rewarding less Stars

● Bug fixes to some achievements