 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 28 August 2022

Tap Ninja v3.2.0 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9397523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Tap Ninja 1 year anniversary event! (starting from 31. August to 6. September)
● Archdemon skin added (get it from the Amber Store)
● Firefly audio only toggle added
● Added an option in settings to disable the parallax effect
● Each character type now has a unique shuriken sprite
● Challenge Dojo is now less nauseating
● Gold counter from enemies now counts the gold together again
● Added an option to wipe your progress to zero in the "info" panel
● Buffed the "Fertilizer" upgrade while slightly nerfing an early game Coin upgrade
● Daily quests now will award more Amber while rewarding less Stars
● Bug fixes to some achievements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link