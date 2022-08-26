Features:

Added a overlay to the map that shows where the shops are and when they are open.

Added sunflowers to the game.

Changes:

Added a configuration option to automatically combine most seeds gotten from cutting grass

Drastically increased the chances NPCs will open shop rather than do something else.

Bugfixes:

Fixed 3 ingredient effects that were not activating on oil making recipe

Fixed the watering can spilling water when charging the special

Possibly fixed many issues with NPC pathing and behaviour

Fixed seed bags not keeping target

Fixed an obscure null pointer related to the building scene

Fixed a null pointer related to pots