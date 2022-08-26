 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 26 August 2022

V0.45.0.2

Build 9397518

Features:
Added a overlay to the map that shows where the shops are and when they are open.
Added sunflowers to the game.

Changes:
Added a configuration option to automatically combine most seeds gotten from cutting grass
Drastically increased the chances NPCs will open shop rather than do something else.

Bugfixes:
Fixed 3 ingredient effects that were not activating on oil making recipe
Fixed the watering can spilling water when charging the special
Possibly fixed many issues with NPC pathing and behaviour
Fixed seed bags not keeping target
Fixed an obscure null pointer related to the building scene
Fixed a null pointer related to pots

