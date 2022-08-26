 Skip to content

Kolhii ChampionsAU update for 26 August 2022

Hotfix 1

· Build 9397513 ·

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed edge cases when respawning out-of-bounds Comets
  • Fixed audio issue for Comet surface hits, introduced in Patch #1
  • Properly applied shader fix for practice arena
  • Added more Comets for the Koro for Casual play

Changed files in this update

