- Fixed edge cases when respawning out-of-bounds Comets
- Fixed audio issue for Comet surface hits, introduced in Patch #1
- Properly applied shader fix for practice arena
- Added more Comets for the Koro for Casual play
Kolhii ChampionsAU update for 26 August 2022
Hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
