Zone B Korosu update for 26 August 2022

Summer Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9397502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • graphical and audio updates

  • Arcade Mode and Arcade Stage 1 now accessible upon completion of Story Mode

  • enemies now have a chance to drop quarters, which can be used in the arcade

  • added quarter inventory system

  • updated interactible objects in level 1-6

