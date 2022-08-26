-
graphical and audio updates
-
Arcade Mode and Arcade Stage 1 now accessible upon completion of Story Mode
-
enemies now have a chance to drop quarters, which can be used in the arcade
-
added quarter inventory system
-
updated interactible objects in level 1-6
Zone B Korosu update for 26 August 2022
Summer Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
