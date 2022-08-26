Free Title Update 2

New Character: Madison Medusozoa the Jellyfish Girl

This new character, Madison is for the thirsty boys out there. Or perhaps the boys that have dranken a bit too much? Despite Madison's emotionless disposition, her quirky story is going to have you laughing out loud! And due to the quirky nature of Madison, she will only be available in the Free 18+ patch. We hope you can understand and enjoy the newest addition to the Girls Overboard roster!

New Super Lewd "Body Writing" Outfit Bundle

Watching player feedback, we have noticed one particular outfit cough pervert mother cough is a fan favorite, so we have leaned into the lewdity and come up with an outfit set we hope you will enjoy!

Mystery Hunter Outfit Set for Madison

We didn't want Madison to be left out of getting her own special unique outfit, so we hope you will enjoy this fun parody outfit! Especially if you like girls that are a little thicc (=

Bug Fixes:

Settings save

New Character: ???

New Match 3 Gameplay

New Outfits



