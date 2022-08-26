 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Girls Overboard update for 26 August 2022

Free Title Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9397469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Character: Madison Medusozoa the Jellyfish Girl

This new character, Madison is for the thirsty boys out there. Or perhaps the boys that have dranken a bit too much? Despite Madison's emotionless disposition, her quirky story is going to have you laughing out loud! And due to the quirky nature of Madison, she will only be available in the Free 18+ patch. We hope you can understand and enjoy the newest addition to the Girls Overboard roster!

New Super Lewd "Body Writing" Outfit Bundle

Watching player feedback, we have noticed one particular outfit cough pervert mother cough is a fan favorite, so we have leaned into the lewdity and come up with an outfit set we hope you will enjoy!

Mystery Hunter Outfit Set for Madison

We didn't want Madison to be left out of getting her own special unique outfit, so we hope you will enjoy this fun parody outfit! Especially if you like girls that are a little thicc (=

Bug Fixes:
Settings save

Free Title Update 3 coming September

New Character: ???
New Match 3 Gameplay
New Outfits


Get exclusive outfit sets, wallpaper packs, and other goodies by signing up to the AGL Newsletter at AGLstudioArt.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 1347081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link