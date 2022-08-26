 Skip to content

bit Dungeon III update for 26 August 2022

Update v1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9397445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased loading speed for all platforms.
Optimized how different dungeons and overworlds are spawned.
Fixed an issue with quest npc’s at high new game plus not spawning correctly.
Optimized various spawners.
Increased detail on minimap.
Fixed an issue for non-host clients having npc mini map icons being incorrect.
Separated mini-map icons from respective objects, increases performance on low performing platforms.
Fixed an issue with character select where certain weapons would be flipped.
Training in portrait mode no longer shows the stat sheet.
Adjusted some minimap icon positions to be covered by occlusion correctly.

