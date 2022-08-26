Update v1.13
Increased loading speed for all platforms.
Optimized how different dungeons and overworlds are spawned.
Fixed an issue with quest npc’s at high new game plus not spawning correctly.
Optimized various spawners.
Increased detail on minimap.
Fixed an issue for non-host clients having npc mini map icons being incorrect.
Separated mini-map icons from respective objects, increases performance on low performing platforms.
Fixed an issue with character select where certain weapons would be flipped.
Training in portrait mode no longer shows the stat sheet.
Adjusted some minimap icon positions to be covered by occlusion correctly.
bit Dungeon III update for 26 August 2022
Update v1.13
Update v1.13
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update