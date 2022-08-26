UPDATE 1.02

Yes, already an update to fix the first few issues found :)
1.02
- Fixed potential crash with AI check
- Fixed bug with the lever in Garage Shay that could be picked up infinitely
- Fixed camera stuck for the first fight in front of the bunker
- Fixed Tribots making a lot of noise when player dies
- Fixed difficulty description displayed on wrong position when starting new game
- Fixed R.J. belly flop attack stuck (might not be perfect yet but I'll investigate further)
- Fixed: Removed "you cannot use the summary yet" message because it could potentially cause bugs
- Fixed encoding issue for French hints in Chapters 2 & 4
- Various fixes for Italian, Russian and Polish translations
(Rvs 16597)
Changed files in this update