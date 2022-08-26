 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 26 August 2022

UPDATE 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9397435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yes, already an update to fix the first few issues found :)

1.02

  • Fixed potential crash with AI check
  • Fixed bug with the lever in Garage Shay that could be picked up infinitely
  • Fixed camera stuck for the first fight in front of the bunker
  • Fixed Tribots making a lot of noise when player dies
  • Fixed difficulty description displayed on wrong position when starting new game
  • Fixed R.J. belly flop attack stuck (might not be perfect yet but I'll investigate further)
  • Fixed: Removed "you cannot use the summary yet" message because it could potentially cause bugs
  • Fixed encoding issue for French hints in Chapters 2 & 4
  • Various fixes for Italian, Russian and Polish translations
