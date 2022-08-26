0.801 EA-Update

Version 0.801 with some minor changes!
Fixes:
- Added a few collision boxes at places players aren't supposed to be at.
- Zeds now get stunned correctly when parrying them at the right time.
Changes:
- You now instantly parry/deflect when holding Right Mouse Button (RMB). After 0,6 sec the player will block attacks. Much smoother and convenient than having to fast press/release RMB to be able to parry.
Added:
- Added ATM:s, the Ammo Vending Machine and the First Aid Vending Machine in the new map, The Neighborhood!
Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!
Changed files in this update