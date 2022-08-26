 Skip to content

Zedfest update for 26 August 2022

0.801 EA-Update

Zedfest update for 26 August 2022

0.801 EA-Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.801 with some minor changes!

Fixes:

  • Added a few collision boxes at places players aren't supposed to be at.
  • Zeds now get stunned correctly when parrying them at the right time.

Changes:

  • You now instantly parry/deflect when holding Right Mouse Button (RMB). After 0,6 sec the player will block attacks. Much smoother and convenient than having to fast press/release RMB to be able to parry.

Added:

  • Added ATM:s, the Ammo Vending Machine and the First Aid Vending Machine in the new map, The Neighborhood!

Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!

