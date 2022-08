Achievements are now obtainable! There are 27 in total at this point in time. If you've been playing before this point most should be awarded once you load a save file!

This update adds some tweaks and fixes through out the game to help improve player experience.

A huge thanks to everyone who's been playing so far, I'm glad you are enjoying it and if you have not already please drop a review!

Until next time,

-Sylvan