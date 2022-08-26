v1.3.2.2 Stable | Fleet Endurance Game Mode Stable

v1.3.2.2 Stable
changes since last experimental
Gameplay
- Fleet Endurance pacing adjustments.
- Minor pricing adjustments.
- Higgins 78' playable in Fleet Endurance.
- Buffs to Mk8 type torpedo to work better on the rearward launch platform.
- Shifting Shadows challenge adjustments.
Audio
- Found and fixed few corrupted audio file paths causing missing audio in builds.
- Adjusted sound engine settings for other audio glitches.
- More audio tweaks and filter reordering.
Bug Fixes
- Random disappearance of some weapons in game due to customization features, usually rockets.
- Loading a level with a different boat during a session causes role hotkey visuals to bug out and become unresponsive if clicked on with mouse.
- Crew with ammo boxes can't go into weapons because the command sends them as loaders. Changed it so they are only sent as loaders when they are already marked as loaders and the weapon can be filled.
- Changing language resets and breaks some settings, most importantly resolution.
Changed files in this update