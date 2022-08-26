- Fixed a bug where primary fire sometimes wouldn't work
- Fixed Rogue cape physics to be less stiff
- Slide uphill max duration reduced from .4s > .2s
- New map added in a greybox phase, availabe in custom games
- New jumppads added for testing on the new map 'Greybox_03.1'
- Wallbounce reset decal changed
Project Sparrow update for 26 August 2022
Patch 0.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
