 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Sparrow update for 26 August 2022

Patch 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9397296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where primary fire sometimes wouldn't work
  • Fixed Rogue cape physics to be less stiff
  • Slide uphill max duration reduced from .4s > .2s
  • New map added in a greybox phase, availabe in custom games
  • New jumppads added for testing on the new map 'Greybox_03.1'
  • Wallbounce reset decal changed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1461601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link