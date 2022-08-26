Update notes for 26 august 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9397221 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 20:32:11 UTC by Wendy

TRANSLATION

Correction of English-French translations

ANIMATION

Added animation for UI.

Added animation to the hearts at the bottom of the screen when using the healing potion to accentuate the visual feedback.

Fixed late game next button animation appearing and then disappearing during the animation.

GAMEPLAY

The orbs have different colors depending on the level for more readability.

The platforms are now larger to avoid the sudden appearance/disappearance of the different sets.

The calculation of the score by distance has been revised to be more precise.

Slightly increased the distance traveled by the moving obstacle to give the player more time to react

VFX

Added special effects to accentuate the visual feedback for the player.

Speed ​​effect when accelerating the character.

Speed ​​effect when using items that increase character speed.

Special effects added when the player regains life thanks to the healing potion.

Special effects for invincibility.

Special effects when the player takes damage.

Special effects on player death.

Added special effects when using the slowdown item.

FIX BUG

The player can no longer freely modify the size of the window, he must go through the options, this limits the cases of unusual and unplanned resolutions.

Parallaxes (background) have been changed to match the different resolutions.

Parallax stops when the player dies, not when the score screen appears.

Fixed the speed of parallaxes which scrolled too quickly under certain configurations.

Fixed level locking by score.

UI

For the X5 and X2 score multipliers, when the item is used, you will see the symbol corresponding to the X5 or X2 appear on the right of the screen.

New placement of the highScore at the end of the game.

A redesigned tutorial interface to include game controls.

Removed exit button on mobile.

CHART

Fixed obstacle colors in different game modes (Story & Endless)

Added post process on the lands, a light fog.

Some decorations have been reviewed and reworked to make them more readable and pleasant.

LIGHT

Implemented a dynamic lighting change system for endless mode as well as a dynamic change of the fog effect.

OPTIMIZATION

Different techniques have been used to optimize the game on the different platforms.

The spawn platform disappears after 3 seconds instead of 2 seconds.