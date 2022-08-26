Playtest update version 0.2.5

Hello everyone,

I have been working on reported bugs, and also some feature and change requests in past weeks. Have to admit I have not spent as much time as I planned or wanted, but still done a couple things.

Feature additions and changes:

Endless mode - you can play as long as you want - temperatures changes regularly each year switching summer to winter and back, and all the visuals with it

Guide/Tutorial is available next to resource panel under question mark button - it explains most of game mechanics and concepts

Resource overview panel now fits higher values and visually connects resource stockpile and balance

Game pace has been doubled, so it will feel faster than before (this is temporary change before I introduce game speed option)

Slight changes in buildings costs and production for more smooth experience

Space key now switches pause/unpause game and Esc opens game menu

Added cross X marks for closing some panels as alternative to right click

Added placement fail sound

Changed some notifications descriptions for clarity

Bug fixes:

Added and improved checks for "electrified" and "hub connected" warn markers, so they no longer show when that status is not true

Road demolish highlight no longer stays on roads after deselect

Central hub entrance road is no longer placeable next to mountain or map edge

Concrete plant can be built on snowy rocky terrain again

Empty goal prefab no longer shows in optional goal selection choices

Fixed few old or missing images

There are still some known bugs left (for example electricity values, or more random types), and maybe I have introduced new ones. Either way, I will be glad if you take a look and let me know whether everything works alright or not.

And also I still have some suggestions to implement into game, which I will in following weeks.

Many thanks to all of you who reported bugs, written suggestions, and discussed it with me. You helped to make this game better.

Enjoy updated Rogue Earth.