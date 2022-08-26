 Skip to content

The Infected update for 26 August 2022

Experimental/Beta branch update v13.0.5

26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Just a small patch detailing some changes to the current version of the game on the Beta Branch only!

Version 13 will be moved to the live branch of the game on Monday, barring any earth shattering issues popping up over the weekend. A fresh start/new save will not be required for this update. As always, please post any feedback, issues or suggestions to the proper subforums and not to the comments on this thread.

  • Bugfix- Mike should no longer get stuck on top of watermelon crates.
  • Bugfix- Adjusted the targeting on being able to use the NPC bed to summon Mike.
  • Added- Remainder of the translations have been added.
  • Bugfix- Fixed issue with players unable to right click items in/out of the NPC storage crate.

The last change is a revision to the Mini Boss vambie. He will no longer take a strike without fighting back, but will instead retaliate against the player. This change will require some adaptation!

