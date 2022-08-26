 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cute Bite update for 26 August 2022

1.6 Patch Update - Collector Achievement

Share · View all patches · Build 9396872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to a minor bug, previously the Collector achievement for completing the ending gallery was failing to unlock when you achieved your final ending and would only unlock the next time you finished the game after that. This should now be corrected.

If you have previously completed the gallery but not received the achievement, you will still need to reach an ending again in order to trigger the check and get the achievement. Any ending will do, even a bad one.

Please let us know if you have any problems or if the achievement still fails to fire.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1586961
  • Loading history…
Depot 1586962
  • Loading history…
Depot 1586963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link