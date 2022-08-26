 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RC SIM 2022 update for 26 August 2022

UI UPDATES AND UPCOMING EDITING!

Share · View all patches · Build 9396831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I Changed the UI and code for some things a bit to make it easier to have and see. Also, You will notice that editing is in the works for vehicle upgrades and changes :) Working hard!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link