Version 2022.08.26.B

Another update, focused on improvements on UI.
- NEW: Modal Window for level completed
- NEW: Modal Window for game over
- NEW: Enabled mouse cursor back
- FIX: Wrong bright wall on room 1 of level 9
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Another update, focused on improvements on UI.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update