 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neutrino Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Version 2022.08.26.B

Share · View all patches · Build 9396818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another update, focused on improvements on UI.

  • NEW: Modal Window for level completed
  • NEW: Modal Window for game over
  • NEW: Enabled mouse cursor back
  • FIX: Wrong bright wall on room 1 of level 9

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103052
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link