Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.9.5.9) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.9.5.9 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Wear and Tear" update, and includes some fixes and changes we felt were important to release as soon as we could. Plus a few changes unrelated to the next milestone which seemed ready to release.

Note that we are still working on the next (Slots/Wounds) milestone, as well! But those inventory and wound changes still have some work to be done before they are ready for players to try.

Saves from v0.9.0.0 should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Changed sleeping to restore tiredness 4x faster than normal (until a faster fast-forward system is added).

Changed nav station to show ship silhouettes when zoomed in close enough.

Changed nav station to scale ship icons based on relative ship size.

Fixed a bug that caused broken save files if captain name had invalid file system characters like '?'.

Added tutorial to use cycle crew hotkey after hiring first crew.

Fixed a bug that prevented tutorials from continuing after loading a save file.

Fixed a bug that caused tutorial objectives to not be flagged as new if they occurred while on non-subscribed ships.

Changed social combat UI to make it clearer that there are more available actions below the fold if the user scrolls down.

Fixed a bug that caused thermostats to get bad readings if installed in a place that overlaps a docked-ship's exterior.

Fixed a bug that caused derelicts to spawn too close together.

Fixed a bug that caused inventory and UI to both close if attempting to open inventory while control panel is open.

Fixed a bug that caused context menu options to remain open and on top of control panel after control panel opens.

Added 'clear' command to debug console UI, to clear previous log lines.

Added 'bugform' command to debug console UI, to take the user to the online bug submission form.

Changed self care kiosk in character creation to have green crosses instead of red, to avoid trademark issues.

Fixed a bug that caused strange lighting shadows when dragging lit items around in the ship editor. (E.g. battery)

Added a quit button to ship editor.

One of the bigger changes here is to make sleep restore characters faster. Previously, people required about 8 hours of sleep per day, and even at 16x fast forward, that was 30 minutes of waiting. Now, the wait time should be much lower, until we can develop a more powerful fast-forward system for long-term waiting.

Also, the nav station now shows ship silhouettes! If you zoom in really close, you'll see an approximate shape of the ship on the nav station map. The arrow icons for ships are also now scaled relative to each other, to give you an idea of relative sizes. Plus, derelicts should no longer spawn too close to each other.

We fixed a save file issue involving captains with invalid filename characters in it, as well as some bugs that prevented tutorials from appearing or showing as unread. Plus a new tutorial for how to cycle to the next crew member.

The social UI now has some visual cues to help you notice if there are more options below the fold, requiring scrolling down.

We also fixed a series of UI and other minor issues which could cause trouble, especially for new players unfamiliar with the controls/UI.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC