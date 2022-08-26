Update Notes for Patch 1

Patch 1:
- Comet homing effect not ending, causing the comet to circle around the lock-on location
- Changes made to address server lag, let us know if it seems to improve
- Comets falling out of bounds - Balls will now reset to the center of the Kolhii field if they happen to fall out of bounds
- Empty Ball Hold Glitch has been fixed
- "How to Play" Section is now able to be completed
- Practice Map visuals are fixed
- Jumping during Countdown/Game Over is now disabled
Changed files in this update