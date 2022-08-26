 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kolhii ChampionsAU update for 26 August 2022

Update Notes for Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9396805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1:

  • Comet homing effect not ending, causing the comet to circle around the lock-on location
  • Changes made to address server lag, let us know if it seems to improve
  • Comets falling out of bounds - Balls will now reset to the center of the Kolhii field if they happen to fall out of bounds
  • Empty Ball Hold Glitch has been fixed
  • "How to Play" Section is now able to be completed
  • Practice Map visuals are fixed
  • Jumping during Countdown/Game Over is now disabled

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link