Knights of the Deep - 0.115

Hello again! Fixed a lot of bugs, added a brand new system and more!
- Added icons for Hitpoints, Stamina and Serotonin in the hud for better understanding.
- Added a Stamina Consumption Reduction Factor. For now, If you are below X% you spend less Stamina. By default all characters now is 25%, it'll vary by each character. Added this to the Status Bar, so you can see when it starts.
- Fixed a Bug where Lobster in specific wasn't doing the "recovery after falling" animation.
- Fixed a bug related to the Missile Launcher (M202) that characters were stuck on the ground.
- Lobster, while locked on target, can do an area stun by doing a Heavy Move Backwards
- Bluecrab Light Air Attack now sends the target further away
- Fixed wrong Flag item Attack Animation for Kelp Crab
- Porcelain Crab rolls forward quicker
- Porcelain Crab Heavy Move Forward attack goes further
- Porcelain Crab rolls backward further
- Porcelain Crab Heavy Move Backward goes further, and faster by serotonin percentage
- Fixed issue related tot the Porcelain Crab's collision box on the Light Attack combo
- Porcelain Crab Side Heavy Moves now fake the Forward and Backward Heavy Attacks
- Hermit Crab receives less damage from behind
- Reduced the Gaint Bomb explosion radius
- Added to Porcelain Crab an Attack for Forward Rolling
- Added to attacker a Damage multiplier by serotonin.
- Added to victim a Damage reduction multiplier by serotonin
- Added a Backstab multiplier propriety for each attack.
- Now Characters that enters the tired state receive more damage and take more time to exit the state. Be careful now with your Stamina. Also added a new bar above the Stamina showing how much time remaining to exit the state.
- Changed how damage is dealt in the game:
Dealing Damage
(((DamageNumber Serotonin Damage Factor) Frenzy Factor)* Backstab Factor)
Damage Received
(((((DamageTaken Tired Factor) Armor Absorption) Frenzy Absorption Factor) Serotonin Damage Reduction Factor))
