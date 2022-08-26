 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.115

Knights of the Deep - 0.115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again! Fixed a lot of bugs, added a brand new system and more!

  • Added icons for Hitpoints, Stamina and Serotonin in the hud for better understanding.
  • Added a Stamina Consumption Reduction Factor. For now, If you are below X% you spend less Stamina. By default all characters now is 25%, it'll vary by each character. Added this to the Status Bar, so you can see when it starts.
  • Fixed a Bug where Lobster in specific wasn't doing the "recovery after falling" animation.
  • Fixed a bug related to the Missile Launcher (M202) that characters were stuck on the ground.
  • Lobster, while locked on target, can do an area stun by doing a Heavy Move Backwards
  • Bluecrab Light Air Attack now sends the target further away
  • Fixed wrong Flag item Attack Animation for Kelp Crab
  • Porcelain Crab rolls forward quicker
  • Porcelain Crab Heavy Move Forward attack goes further
  • Porcelain Crab rolls backward further
  • Porcelain Crab Heavy Move Backward goes further, and faster by serotonin percentage
  • Fixed issue related tot the Porcelain Crab's collision box on the Light Attack combo
  • Porcelain Crab Side Heavy Moves now fake the Forward and Backward Heavy Attacks
  • Hermit Crab receives less damage from behind
  • Reduced the Gaint Bomb explosion radius
  • Added to Porcelain Crab an Attack for Forward Rolling
  • Added to attacker a Damage multiplier by serotonin.
  • Added to victim a Damage reduction multiplier by serotonin
  • Added a Backstab multiplier propriety for each attack.
  • Now Characters that enters the tired state receive more damage and take more time to exit the state. Be careful now with your Stamina. Also added a new bar above the Stamina showing how much time remaining to exit the state.
  • Changed how damage is dealt in the game:

Dealing Damage
(((DamageNumber Serotonin Damage Factor) Frenzy Factor)* Backstab Factor)

Damage Received
(((((DamageTaken Tired Factor) Armor Absorption) Frenzy Absorption Factor) Serotonin Damage Reduction Factor))

