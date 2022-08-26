v1.5.9 - The Manually Operated Components Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

It is minor update week! In todays minor update, we are adding new manually operated components! These include:

The Hand Crank

The hand crank is a person-powered lever that when interacted with, produces a small amount of torque. This allows simple systems to be operated by hand where the torque requirement is low, or where some manual operated backup is required.

The Tap Valve

The new manually operated valve is a fluid on/off valve that can be toggled by hand, without need for electricity or logic. This is very useful for a variety of things, to more authentic steam trains, to emergency release or override systems, or just simpler, more mechanical operation of fluid systems.

The Lever Pump

The new lever pump is a new hand-powered pump that will push fluid while the pump is being interacted with. Again, this is useful for several situations where there is backup, emergency, axillary function, or manual operation just fits the era or style of your creation.

We hope you enjoy these new parts! And please do check out the patch notes below for details on all the fixes and improvements also included in this update.

And now for some quick notes to manage expectations:

Recently we did suggest upcoming audio improvements! In that post we said "We hope this will bring a big improvement of quality of audio over the coming months", but some players showed acute bewilderment when the following update wasn't audio based. That announcement was just about how we are creating a permanent audio engineer role at the studio and we are starting a long term mission to have better audio in our games, starting with Stormworks. Development takes time but I hope we will see a few audio updates, released perhaps every 2 or 3 months. The improvements are coming!

Many players are predicting that the upcoming potential DLC could be space themed. This is not the case. We love the idea of a space update, but we started this next potential DLC a very long time ago, long before the recent uplift in suggestions for space. However, we are really excited about the update we are making and expect it to have a huge impact for a lot of players. We will hopefully be making a big announcement with all the details in October.

We look forward to all your thoughts and feedback on all the new manually operated parts!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.9

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - #2486 #2712 Manual pump, crank and valve

Feature - #8074 Add keyboard binding support for vehicle editor

Rework - #12436 Improved steam piston code for a smoother and more consistent behaviour

Rework - #12441 Steam Piston now outputs the cam rotation instead of extension factor so stroke direction can be determined

Rework - Starting weather state is now more heavily affected by world seed

Fix - #8934 Fix tick delay consistency issue with Up/Down gate

Fix - Players receiving healing when disconnecting from the server from a previously used medkit

Fix - #11620 Fixed setVehiclePos not failing when passed nan values, adjusted processing for safe teleport (fix will only apply to new saves)

Fix - #11835 Suspension labelling mistake

Fix - #11851 Increased size of wheel colliders to better fit visually (old wheels sink into floor less)

Fix - #11993 Seats not showing Trigger label if there is no labelled hotkey or axis

Fix - #12091 Terminal Endo Hole in map

Fix - #12865 Body armour double names

Fix - #12918 Moved several non-sensor components out of the sensor category