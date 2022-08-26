 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 26 August 2022

Patch 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9396545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week’s patch is somewhat smallish, but it is a good mix between bug fixes and some new content for you to enjoy. Behind the scenes we’re working on some bigger content updates, that will hopefully be ready in a couple of weeks.

New Content

  • Adds shadow wolves, including a couple of new encounters, lore, and items.
  • Sometimes you encounter a lair with a bigger wolf.

Gameplay Changes

  • When you have no hope left, hope loss causes you to take damage.
  • Adds a dialog to the Sky Elemental for clarity.

Bug Fixes

  • Quivers that are empty no longer fill up when reloading.
  • If an NPC doesn’t have a specific rumor to tell they will repeat the same random rumor, not different one each time.
  • The bubbles caused by the bathing giants do not spawn when the game is paused.
  • You cannot select too many skills during character creation after going back from the equipment tab.
  • Multiple water skins are used correctly during a single journey with multiple dry fortunes.
  • Fixes issue with traveling folk not always appearing in levels flagged as meeting places.
  • Biting cold doesn’t affect the wayfarer if other creatures suffer cold effects from ice devils.
  • Increases the definition for ‘in combat’ used when suppressing the pick up animation.
  • Location specific status effects (such as interloper) are correctly removed upon arrival on a destination.
  • Fixes a few typos and missing texts.

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link