Patch 1.1.6

This week’s patch is somewhat smallish, but it is a good mix between bug fixes and some new content for you to enjoy. Behind the scenes we’re working on some bigger content updates, that will hopefully be ready in a couple of weeks.
New Content
- Adds shadow wolves, including a couple of new encounters, lore, and items.
- Sometimes you encounter a lair with a bigger wolf.
Gameplay Changes
- When you have no hope left, hope loss causes you to take damage.
- Adds a dialog to the Sky Elemental for clarity.
Bug Fixes
- Quivers that are empty no longer fill up when reloading.
- If an NPC doesn’t have a specific rumor to tell they will repeat the same random rumor, not different one each time.
- The bubbles caused by the bathing giants do not spawn when the game is paused.
- You cannot select too many skills during character creation after going back from the equipment tab.
- Multiple water skins are used correctly during a single journey with multiple dry fortunes.
- Fixes issue with traveling folk not always appearing in levels flagged as meeting places.
- Biting cold doesn’t affect the wayfarer if other creatures suffer cold effects from ice devils.
- Increases the definition for ‘in combat’ used when suppressing the pick up animation.
- Location specific status effects (such as interloper) are correctly removed upon arrival on a destination.
- Fixes a few typos and missing texts.
