Patch 1.1.6

This week’s patch is somewhat smallish, but it is a good mix between bug fixes and some new content for you to enjoy. Behind the scenes we’re working on some bigger content updates, that will hopefully be ready in a couple of weeks.

New Content

Adds shadow wolves, including a couple of new encounters, lore, and items.

Sometimes you encounter a lair with a bigger wolf.

Gameplay Changes

When you have no hope left, hope loss causes you to take damage.

Adds a dialog to the Sky Elemental for clarity.

Bug Fixes