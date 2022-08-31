 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crush Crush update for 31 August 2022

Work work work

Share · View all patches · Build 9396500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps,

So Eva’s a bit of a workaholic. Not in the traditional sense, but still. Kicking butt is basically all she knows - until now! Eva’s ready to reach out and have a bit of lighthearted fun. Sort of. You might need to help her out by offering some of that tried-and-true advice and/or encouragement you’re so good at giving, but either way, this is sure to be an enjoyable Phone Fling!

As always, you can unlock this one for 10 Diamonds once you’ve reached Lover level with Eva. Enjoy your chat!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

Changed files in this update

Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link