Calmed by the Dark Leviathan - In:Finity

Explore dungeons, collect monsters and uncover what happened to mankind in In:Finity, a new game mode for Calmed by the Dark Leviathan.
Set XXXX years in the future, a woman wakes up in a cyber world, with no humans in sight, she begins her quest to search for other survivors and understand what is happening in this new reality .
- A dark connected world;
- Upgrade your character for higher survival chances;
- +20 monsters to battle and collect;
- Turn based combat;
- Multiple endings.
Changed files in this update