Calmed by the Dark Leviathan update for 26 August 2022

Calmed by the Dark Leviathan - In:Finity

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Explore dungeons, collect monsters and uncover what happened to mankind in In:Finity, a new game mode for Calmed by the Dark Leviathan.

Set XXXX years in the future, a woman wakes up in a cyber world, with no humans in sight, she begins her quest to search for other survivors and understand what is happening in this new reality .

  • A dark connected world;
  • Upgrade your character for higher survival chances;
  • +20 monsters to battle and collect;
  • Turn based combat;
  • Multiple endings.

