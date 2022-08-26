Patch v1.02.01

Hey! I've got a few quick fixes for some bugs that popped up from this newest patch.

Bug Fixes:

There have been scattered reports of the new vacuum object not working for some people. I saw videos where it would move over to a puddle and then rapidly stop/start, and this seemed to happen very consistently to those who encountered it. I tried a lot of different things including getting save files from people affected and wasn't able to reproduce, but I did make some adjustments to the vacuum logic that I feel have a very good chance of fixing this bug. These are only speculative fixes, so please let me know if the vacuum continues to malfunction after this patch and I'll take another look! I'd also like to note that the vacuum will only move to clean up puddles if they exist, and if it can find a valid route over to them, so please make sure it's got room to move if you'd like it to do its job!

In the mac version of the game, the dog wing icon in the flora guide somehow got completely unlinked and was showing up as a white square. It should now appear correctly.

I'd also like to explicitly address an issue that many people have been reporting. After this update, lots of people had dogs lose extra pairs of back legs. This is actually the (unintended) result of a bug fix, but let me explain why.

With the newest update since there was a slight genetics change, the game had to go through and update every existing dog's genetic info to conform to the new pattern. It tries its best to keep everything in tact, but in instances where existing genetics had some invalid or buggy sections of their gene (very common with imported dogs since many have hand-edited ancestors, but there have also been in-game bugs in the past that caused issues like this), this genetic updating can sometimes result in slight changes like this. The back legs issue specifically is I believe because of a bug that existed at launch that messed up the back leg number gene for many dogs when upgrading their genetics. This patch fixes that bug, which makes dogs much more stable going forward and should help prevent genetic upgrade issues like this in the future, but does also mean that back leg number got reverted for dogs affected by this issue. The gene should mutate just fine going forward however, and you should definitely be able to get your extra legs back, after which they should be there to stay for good.

I'm very sorry for this unintended adjustment to your dogs, but believe me when I say it's a healthy change in the long run. I wish you all the best of luck on your journeys to re-mutate these missing limbs!

-Tom

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1424330/wobbledogs