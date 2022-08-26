 Skip to content

Anvil Saga update for 26 August 2022

Update 0.5 is just around the corner!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings to all you gifted blacksmiths!

We have some exciting news! The next update for Anvil Saga is almost ready. We're busy adding the final touches and testing it.

For anyone who can't wait until the official release, you can access the new build here:

1.Properties:

  1. Then Betas:

3.Choose an available version:

But be warned, only the most courageous blacksmiths can play the beta and help find cracks in the armor... or bugs in the game.

We look forward to your feedback, questions, suggestions, and bug reports for Anvil Saga.

Join the official Discord and chat about the game with other players and the developers.

Regards,
Anvil Saga team

