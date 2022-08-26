 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 26 August 2022

HotFix #7 | 26-08-2022 (08.26.0ea)

Share · View all patches · Build 9396180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjustments in gameplay - in response to a frequently reported bug that you can't catch a fish (please test it)
  • Fixed the update of daily tasks (please test it)
  • Fixed reported problem, that game freezes for 0.5-1 second every 5 sec (please test it)
  • Fixed Eagle Eye functionality
  • Fixed Eagle Sense and Eagle Eye cooldown
  • Fixed problem with selling fish in aquariums
  • Fixed issue with camera that blocked players from selling or releasing the fish
  • Changed undewater environment on the new lake at Jackson National Park
  • Added missing languages to chat

EQUIPMENT FIXES

Lures:

  • Robinson© Asp Spoon 7g
  • Sakura© Mousty 110

Reels:

  • UFE© Belona 4000
  • UFE© Batara 10000R
  • UFE© Canta 1000

Other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1136381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link