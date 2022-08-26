HotFix #7 | 26-08-2022 (08.26.0ea)

- Adjustments in gameplay - in response to a frequently reported bug that you can't catch a fish (please test it)
- Fixed the update of daily tasks (please test it)
- Fixed reported problem, that game freezes for 0.5-1 second every 5 sec (please test it)
- Fixed Eagle Eye functionality
- Fixed Eagle Sense and Eagle Eye cooldown
- Fixed problem with selling fish in aquariums
- Fixed issue with camera that blocked players from selling or releasing the fish
- Changed undewater environment on the new lake at Jackson National Park
- Added missing languages to chat
EQUIPMENT FIXES
Lures:
- Robinson© Asp Spoon 7g
- Sakura© Mousty 110
Reels:
- UFE© Belona 4000
- UFE© Batara 10000R
- UFE© Canta 1000
Other small fixes.
Changed files in this update