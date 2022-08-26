Crafting Town - Update #5

Yes, I have added the auto-collection feature to the game as per your request. Also, the following numbers have changed with this update.

The amount of items required by Kingdom Quests has been increased from 100 to 1,000 items.

The amount of items required by merchants has been increased from 100 to 1,000 items.

The number of items required by your villagers has been increased from 1,000 to 10,000 items.

Special Request :

If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.

Thanks for your support.