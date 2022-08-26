Crafting Town - Update #5

Yes, I have added the auto-collection feature to the game as per your request. Also, the following numbers have changed with this update.
-
The amount of items required by Kingdom Quests has been increased from 100 to 1,000 items.
-
The amount of items required by merchants has been increased from 100 to 1,000 items.
-
The number of items required by your villagers has been increased from 1,000 to 10,000 items.
Special Request :
If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.
Thanks for your support.
Changed files in this update