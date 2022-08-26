 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Launch issue has been resolved

Hello, shopkeepers!

Last night, we uploaded a build of the game that didn't launch. If you saw this error when attempting to launch Saleblazers Playtest, this has now been resolved. Apologies for any inconveniences!

