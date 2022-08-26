Launch issue has been resolved

Hello, shopkeepers!
Last night, we uploaded a build of the game that didn't launch. If you saw this error when attempting to launch Saleblazers Playtest, this has now been resolved. Apologies for any inconveniences!
Changed depots in developer branch