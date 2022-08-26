1.21.16 Patch Version Released

Bug fixes and small improvements:
- Online connection fixes
- Fix handling of player quitting online competition
- Show double lane competition lane numbers in ingame menu.
- VR throwing fixes
- Allow deleting selected custom ball
- UI graphics improvements
