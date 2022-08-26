 Skip to content

Premium Bowling update for 26 August 2022

1.21.16 Patch Version Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and small improvements:

  • Online connection fixes
  • Fix handling of player quitting online competition
  • Show double lane competition lane numbers in ingame menu.
  • VR throwing fixes
  • Allow deleting selected custom ball
  • UI graphics improvements

