Release Notes:
- Shield charge now deals damage with shield instead of weapon you are wearing
- When selecting curses now it will say curse at top every time
- Female Ragged Clothes icon is now appearing
- Possibly fixed the arm twist bug
- Helments now cover different types of hair correctly
- Rogue Trousers now cover all types of boots correctly
- Weapon switching is faster by 20%
- Goblin Staff's skill, Wind orb spell is casted 30% faster
- Goblin warriors enemy blood rush attack hit box doesnt extend as much anymore
- Fixed, if you are about to hit ground and cast Wind Orb at the same time, you can cast spell twice
- Fixed, if player moved just before attacking. after attack animation ended player would walk a lot forward.
Changed files in this update