Rogue Blight Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Patch 5

Patch 5

26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes:

  • Shield charge now deals damage with shield instead of weapon you are wearing
  • When selecting curses now it will say curse at top every time
  • Female Ragged Clothes icon is now appearing
  • Possibly fixed the arm twist bug
  • Helments now cover different types of hair correctly
  • Rogue Trousers now cover all types of boots correctly
  • Weapon switching is faster by 20%
  • Goblin Staff's skill, Wind orb spell is casted 30% faster
  • Goblin warriors enemy blood rush attack hit box doesnt extend as much anymore
  • Fixed, if you are about to hit ground and cast Wind Orb at the same time, you can cast spell twice
  • Fixed, if player moved just before attacking. after attack animation ended player would walk a lot forward.

