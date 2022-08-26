Play Tannenberg for free!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello soldiers!

Today marks the anniversary of The Battle of Tannenberg, which took place in 1914 on the Eastern front, present day Poland. To commemorate its memory, Tannenberg will be free to play starting today, August 26, for an entire week!

Furthermore, Tannenberg & Verdun will be on sale as well with a steep discount! Be sure to grab your copy so you can continue to play after the free trial, or continue your fight on the Western front!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/633460/Tannenberg/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/242860/Verdun/

Almost time to fight on the Italian Front!

Isonzo’s release is right around the counter! Only 2,5 weeks left! We recently shared some new footage as a premier during Gamescom! Be sure to check the IGN video!

If you haven’t already, be sure to wishlist Isonzo to be notified when the game is out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556790/Isonzo/

Ciao soldiers!