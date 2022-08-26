 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isonzo update for 26 August 2022

Play Tannenberg for free!

Share · View all patches · Build 9395846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello soldiers!

Today marks the anniversary of The Battle of Tannenberg, which took place in 1914 on the Eastern front, present day Poland. To commemorate its memory, Tannenberg will be free to play starting today, August 26, for an entire week!

Furthermore, Tannenberg & Verdun will be on sale as well with a steep discount! Be sure to grab your copy so you can continue to play after the free trial, or continue your fight on the Western front!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/633460/Tannenberg/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/242860/Verdun/

Almost time to fight on the Italian Front!

Isonzo’s release is right around the counter! Only 2,5 weeks left! We recently shared some new footage as a premier during Gamescom! Be sure to check the IGN video!

If you haven’t already, be sure to wishlist Isonzo to be notified when the game is out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556790/Isonzo/

Ciao soldiers!

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9395846
Depot 1556791
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link