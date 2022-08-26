Update 1.2.6

This is an exciting update since it adds the first controller support to the game - I still want to add a few more Quality of Life features to help support this, but at least the game should be easier to run on the Steam Deck! Full changelog follows:
1.2.6 Changelog
ADD: Game controller support
ADD: New tutorial slide regarding game controller input
CNG: Config file now stored in user directory
CNG: Increased minimum Unbog chance
FIX: Crash in Unit Gallery when no units meet filters and Campaign Roster is selected
Changed files in this update