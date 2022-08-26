 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 26 August 2022

Update 1.2.6

Build 9395837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is an exciting update since it adds the first controller support to the game - I still want to add a few more Quality of Life features to help support this, but at least the game should be easier to run on the Steam Deck! Full changelog follows:

1.2.6 Changelog

ADD: Game controller support
ADD: New tutorial slide regarding game controller input

CNG: Config file now stored in user directory
CNG: Increased minimum Unbog chance

FIX: Crash in Unit Gallery when no units meet filters and Campaign Roster is selected

