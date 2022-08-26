The Who’s Your Hot Dog Daddy Summer Special 🌭🍞

Hello babies, daddies and Food Lovers
This month's update has just been released, and it’s a special one 🎉!. Introducing two new unlockable skins: Hot Dog Daddy & Toast Baby, including a handful of new achievements.
Read the full Patch notes here:
- New unlock-able skin: Hot Dog Daddy. Eat at least 100 hot dogs
- New unlock-able skin: Toast Baby. To become the toast, you must first toast your self
- New Item: Hot Dog Pack. Contains 12 Hot Dogs
- 5 New Achievements!
- Fixed a bug that caused hats & glasses to prevent skin abilities from working (such as seedling shout and daddy tree form)
- The Chat Limit is too low
- You can feed alive babies to alive babies if you hug a baby
- You can no longer throw items while feeding babies
- Added names to the Baby Gate Buttons
- Nickname should now save after closing the game
- Fixed bugs with baby gate, extended auto-open timer to 2:00 minutes
- Only party leader can edit game rules. Also added back the party leader icon
- Steam: Consume x of y achievements don't work properly
- When you press "View Profile" on a different user than yourself you still get up your own steam profile.
- Head camera deals damage
- Renamed A.A.E.D. action to “equip” from “eat”
- Added xylophone icon
- Fixed issues with fish bowl breaking unintentionally, also fixed fish behavior
