Who's Your Daddy?! update for 26 August 2022

The Who’s Your Hot Dog Daddy Summer Special 🌭🍞

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and Food Lovers

This month's update has just been released, and it’s a special one 🎉!. Introducing two new unlockable skins: Hot Dog Daddy & Toast Baby, including a handful of new achievements.

Read the full Patch notes here:

  • New unlock-able skin: Hot Dog Daddy. Eat at least 100 hot dogs
  • New unlock-able skin: Toast Baby. To become the toast, you must first toast your self
  • New Item: Hot Dog Pack. Contains 12 Hot Dogs
  • 5 New Achievements!

  • Fixed a bug that caused hats & glasses to prevent skin abilities from working (such as seedling shout and daddy tree form)
  • The Chat Limit is too low
  • You can feed alive babies to alive babies if you hug a baby
  • You can no longer throw items while feeding babies
  • Added names to the Baby Gate Buttons
  • Nickname should now save after closing the game
  • Fixed bugs with baby gate, extended auto-open timer to 2:00 minutes
  • Only party leader can edit game rules. Also added back the party leader icon
  • Steam: Consume x of y achievements don't work properly
  • When you press "View Profile" on a different user than yourself you still get up your own steam profile.
  • Head camera deals damage
  • Renamed A.A.E.D. action to “equip” from “eat”
  • Added xylophone icon
  • Fixed issues with fish bowl breaking unintentionally, also fixed fish behavior

