Yuki's Tale update for 26 August 2022

Patch 2.0.8a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch has been released to fix a specific bug. Check it out:

  • A bug at Eyespring henchmen's cave has been fixed. Now, you can enter the hole to unlock the Corrupted Shadow achievement.

Male Doll Team

