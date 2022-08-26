1.9+433 Eve Vallenlong + Gorgon Plushie Release

Hail, adventurers! We have an update for you all that makes some big changes to attack synergies.

Previously, arm transformations would make certain abilities useless, which always felt a little bad. So this patch, we've made it so that ranged and melee theme attacks can often be used with certain abilities regardless of their melee/ranged status. We're hoping this allows for some more interesting build variety. (Quellingmoss + Cone of Fire? Sentinel + Chain Lightning?) More specifically: Most Ranged and Melee theme attacks will now work with Guardian, Sentinel, Broadswipes, Riposte, Ember Arrows, Piercing Shots, Quellingmoss, Archery, and Ambush.

For you controller and Steam Deck users out there, we made a ton of quality of life adjustments to bindings and UI, so controls should work better and smaller resolutions (like playing on the Steam Deck with the "bigger" UI option selected) should be laid out more nicely on many screens; you can check out the details in the patch notes below.

To better indicate some commonly overlooked UI, scouting and bridge/pass building options are much more clear on the overland, and we added sparkles to ability buttons for some non-turn-ending attacks (battledance attacks, swift action wolf bite, prepared shot, etc). Fire smoke particles have been greatly reduced when there's a bunch (no more blinding you while playing, yay!), and we created new VFX for star, vine, storm, fire, crow, hill, morthagi, skeletal, and tree theme skins. Plus, some abilities have new sound effects for some extra punch!

Preorder Wildermyth's Jumbo Gorgon Plushie!

We've partnered with Makeship again for another limited edition plushie release.

They'll only be made if the campaign is 100% funded, so be sure to order and share so this huggable monster can get home to you! The Gorgon will be available to order from August 25 to September 16.

[Order one here!](https://shop.makeship.com/3QatcT2 style=button)

1.9+438 Eve Vallenlong

Theme attacks now work with more abilities:

Ranged attacks work with Guardian, Sentinel,

Broadswipes, and Riposte

Broadswipes, and Riposte Melee attacks work with Ember Arrows,

Piercing Shots, Quellingmoss, Archery, and Ambush.

Cone of fire and thorn lash now get +2 damage from upgrade

(instead of damage scaling)

Ember Arrows now grants theme attacks a flat +1 damage

(instead of + potency damage)

Protector ability now works with ranged theme attacks

Crossbow damage increased by 1, accuracy buff removed

Spelltouched stats adjusted:

New: +2 Potency, -1 Bonus Damage, +10 Recovery Rate

Old: +2 Potency, -0.5 Bonus Damage, +5 Recovery Rate,

+10 Retirement Age

Spiritblade attacks trigger actual hero attacks

(and uses those heroes' passives: thornfang, broadswipes, etc)

Battledance Whirl now always lets you move at least one tile

Scout/Build Bridge/Pass banners now show up on unscouted tiles

Weird, Shame, and Slacker quest buffs don't persist over legacy

Build Bridge/Pass options show up when clicking scouted tiles

if heroes are closer to source tile than target tile

Overland tile glowing now renders above unscouted fog of war

Fire smoke particles greatly reduced when there's a bunch

Skeleton curse ability is now a swift action

New sound effects for some abilities

Hook quests now require relationship tiers 3/3/4 instead of 3/4/5

Completed Hooks now show checkmarks in character sheet History

New VFX for star, vine, storm, fire, crow, hill, morthagi,

skeletal, and tree theme skins

Gear comparisons now show gear abilities and special aspects

Personality stats now have button to move a stat to the top

Personality stat buttons are now aligned next to each other

Controller adjustments:

Piercing Shots, Quellingmoss, Archery, and Ambush. Cone of fire and thorn lash now get +2 damage from upgrade (instead of damage scaling) Ember Arrows now grants theme attacks a flat +1 damage (instead of + potency damage) Protector ability now works with ranged theme attacks Crossbow damage increased by 1, accuracy buff removed Spelltouched stats adjusted: New: +2 Potency, -1 Bonus Damage, +10 Recovery Rate Old: +2 Potency, -0.5 Bonus Damage, +5 Recovery Rate, +10 Retirement Age Spiritblade attacks trigger actual hero attacks (and uses those heroes' passives: thornfang, broadswipes, etc) Battledance Whirl now always lets you move at least one tile Scout/Build Bridge/Pass banners now show up on unscouted tiles Weird, Shame, and Slacker quest buffs don't persist over legacy Build Bridge/Pass options show up when clicking scouted tiles if heroes are closer to source tile than target tile Overland tile glowing now renders above unscouted fog of war Fire smoke particles greatly reduced when there's a bunch Skeleton curse ability is now a swift action New sound effects for some abilities Hook quests now require relationship tiers 3/3/4 instead of 3/4/5 Completed Hooks now show checkmarks in character sheet History New VFX for star, vine, storm, fire, crow, hill, morthagi, skeletal, and tree theme skins Gear comparisons now show gear abilities and special aspects Personality stats now have button to move a stat to the top Personality stat buttons are now aligned next to each other Controller adjustments: Split "Next Hero or Target" binding into separate bindings.

Previous Bindings:

Next/Prev Hero (when on Move) or Target (when on Ability):

Right/Left Bumper or Down/Up D-Pad

Right/Left Bumper or Down/Up D-Pad Next/Prev Ability: Right/Left D-Pad

New Bindings:

Next/Prev Hero: Down/Up D-Pad

Next/Prev Ability: Right/Left Bumper or Right/Left D-Pad

Next/Prev Target: Unmapped by default