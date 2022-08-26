 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wildermyth update for 26 August 2022

1.9+433 Eve Vallenlong + Gorgon Plushie Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9395652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail, adventurers! We have an update for you all that makes some big changes to attack synergies.

Previously, arm transformations would make certain abilities useless, which always felt a little bad. So this patch, we've made it so that ranged and melee theme attacks can often be used with certain abilities regardless of their melee/ranged status. We're hoping this allows for some more interesting build variety. (Quellingmoss + Cone of Fire? Sentinel + Chain Lightning?) More specifically: Most Ranged and Melee theme attacks will now work with Guardian, Sentinel, Broadswipes, Riposte, Ember Arrows, Piercing Shots, Quellingmoss, Archery, and Ambush.

For you controller and Steam Deck users out there, we made a ton of quality of life adjustments to bindings and UI, so controls should work better and smaller resolutions (like playing on the Steam Deck with the "bigger" UI option selected) should be laid out more nicely on many screens; you can check out the details in the patch notes below.

To better indicate some commonly overlooked UI, scouting and bridge/pass building options are much more clear on the overland, and we added sparkles to ability buttons for some non-turn-ending attacks (battledance attacks, swift action wolf bite, prepared shot, etc). Fire smoke particles have been greatly reduced when there's a bunch (no more blinding you while playing, yay!), and we created new VFX for star, vine, storm, fire, crow, hill, morthagi, skeletal, and tree theme skins. Plus, some abilities have new sound effects for some extra punch!

Preorder Wildermyth's Jumbo Gorgon Plushie!

We've partnered with Makeship again for another limited edition plushie release.

They'll only be made if the campaign is 100% funded, so be sure to order and share so this huggable monster can get home to you! The Gorgon will be available to order from August 25 to September 16.

[Order one here!](https://shop.makeship.com/3QatcT2 style=button)

1.9+438 Eve Vallenlong

Theme attacks now work with more abilities:

  • Ranged attacks work with Guardian, Sentinel,
    Broadswipes, and Riposte
  • Melee attacks work with Ember Arrows,
    Piercing Shots, Quellingmoss, Archery, and Ambush.
    Cone of fire and thorn lash now get +2 damage from upgrade
    (instead of damage scaling)
    Ember Arrows now grants theme attacks a flat +1 damage
    (instead of + potency damage)
    Protector ability now works with ranged theme attacks
    Crossbow damage increased by 1, accuracy buff removed
    Spelltouched stats adjusted:
    New: +2 Potency, -1 Bonus Damage, +10 Recovery Rate
    Old: +2 Potency, -0.5 Bonus Damage, +5 Recovery Rate,
    +10 Retirement Age
    Spiritblade attacks trigger actual hero attacks
    (and uses those heroes' passives: thornfang, broadswipes, etc)
    Battledance Whirl now always lets you move at least one tile
    Scout/Build Bridge/Pass banners now show up on unscouted tiles
    Weird, Shame, and Slacker quest buffs don't persist over legacy
    Build Bridge/Pass options show up when clicking scouted tiles
    if heroes are closer to source tile than target tile
    Overland tile glowing now renders above unscouted fog of war
    Fire smoke particles greatly reduced when there's a bunch
    Skeleton curse ability is now a swift action
    New sound effects for some abilities
    Hook quests now require relationship tiers 3/3/4 instead of 3/4/5
    Completed Hooks now show checkmarks in character sheet History
    New VFX for star, vine, storm, fire, crow, hill, morthagi,
    skeletal, and tree theme skins
    Gear comparisons now show gear abilities and special aspects
    Personality stats now have button to move a stat to the top
    Personality stat buttons are now aligned next to each other
    Controller adjustments:
  • Split "Next Hero or Target" binding into separate bindings.
  • Previous Bindings:
  • Next/Prev Hero (when on Move) or Target (when on Ability):
    Right/Left Bumper or Down/Up D-Pad
  • Next/Prev Ability: Right/Left D-Pad
  • New Bindings:
  • Next/Prev Hero: Down/Up D-Pad
  • Next/Prev Ability: Right/Left Bumper or Right/Left D-Pad
  • Next/Prev Target: Unmapped by default
  • Ability tooltips disappear when you move the cursor or camera
    (and reappear after 1.5s, or when switching abilities)
  • Right joystick now scrolls UI scrollbars
  • Camera movement & selection now respects camera orientation
  • Overland auto-selects the tile with the most heroes on it
  • Target selection angles now based on center of entities
  • Tooltips that are too large don't show up centered on screen
  • Fixed controller navigation for calamity card screen
  • Controller no longer auto-focuses on company button.
    Added feather icon next to abilities that are swift by default
    but are now single because you already used a swift action
    Added sparkles to ability buttons for some non-turn-ending attacks
    (battledance attacks, swift action wolf bite, prepared shot, etc)
    New image for the Great One
    Adjusted keyboard bindings screen to be more organized
    Steam Deck and Steam Big Picture Mode:
  • Selecting a textbox with a controller now shows Steam keyboard
  • Many screens fit better at smaller resolutions (see below)
    Adjusted some UI to work better at small resolutions/large UI size:
    (Specifically, these screens should work better at a 1080x720
    resolution with the "Bigger" UI option selected; useful for
    small screens like the Steam Deck)
  • Gear Upgrades
  • Party Select
  • Character Sheet
  • Calamities Popups
  • Interval Summary Screen
  • Promotion Dialog
  • Replace Item Dialog
    Fix a bug with controller camera movement when switching units
    Fix a bug where Engage prevented stonewalling
    Fix a bug where Hago cub could be kept permanently
    Fix a bug where lonely cost history lines were incorrectly applied
    (helper and main hero lines were swapped)
    Fix a bug where Batchby engage procs protector
    Fix a bug where some comics were missing chinese translation
    Fix a bug where armor category headers could appear multiple times
    Fix a bug where Ticking Tomb victory wasn't disabled
    Fix a bug where a hair option was showing up twice
    Fix a bug where hovered overland abilities didn't show tooltips
    Fix a bug with button prompt positioning and size
    Fix a bug where piercing shots didn't work with all ranged attacks.
    Fix a bug where controller could open non-hero character sheets
    Fix a bug where missing mods box appearing caused a crash
    Fix a bug where interval could crash if a non-hero retired.
    Fix a bug where Spiritblade attacks worked on stunned heroes
    Fix a bug where ambush worked while stasised
    Fix a bug with low stunt chances for Chain Lightning and Discus
    Fix a controller bug with some scenery with diagonal footprints
    (stuff like barriers couldn't be selected)
    Fix a few places that would show keyboard hints in controller mode
    Fix a bug where switching heroes didn't properly show hero tooltip
    Fix a crash with the interval
    Fix a bug where dev option confirmAbilityUse could softlock games
    Fix some typos
    Tools: overrideParticleScript option to allow particle overrides
    Tools: Debug ability target fail log info is now more clear
    Tools: Added ifOwnerAspects and ifNoOwnerAspects arrays to Skinlayer
    Tools: Can now use feedback.onlyShowIfVisibleTerrain on regions

Changed files in this update

Wildermyth_windows Depot 763891
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_mac Depot 763892
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_linux Depot 763893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link