 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SHMUP Creator update for 26 August 2022

Update: V1.2.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9395622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURE:
.laser speed is editable

BUG FIXES:
.Sfx objects connected to triggers were still broken :/
.editor slightly more optimized

Changed files in this update

Depot 1289521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link