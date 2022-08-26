 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 26 August 2022

Update V0.23-4

Share · View all patches · Build 9395620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New: Inventory Bag will have a visual effect to let the player know that it is full (even if later you have upgrade to scrap anything that drop when the bag is full, it is still very handy early on).
    • Change: New Patreon added into the VIP list to claim reward (Soul + Exclusive Cosmetic).
  • Change: Confection Daily Quest now show the Area where it unlock (to help new player figure out it's not unlocked already).
  • Change: Reincarnation shop now has a display for how many points you earn on the next Reincarnation.
    • Fix: Skull upgrade page 2 showed level 800, was fixed to display level 850.
  • Fix: Whack lock shouldn't persist if you didnt do the tutorial everytime you load into the game.
  • Fix: Auto Material Conversion will now properly show the icon (wheel) to show it's activated on Green material.
  • Fix: Reincarnation Stats will now display the right Class Icon next to it's Reincarnation Row.
  • Fix: The Cosmetic Inventory is fixed (for player that couldn't access it).
    • Translation: Japanese stats (STR CON DEX AGI LCK) were replaced to allow the inventory to display with no miss-alignement (let me know if those aren't right).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1535561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link