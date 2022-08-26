New Build!

More levels!

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve got some exciting news for you this week. The second part of the new levels are now testable. You can find them in the WIP Content corridor in the Experimental Hall. You just need to go through the portals labeled Winter Level 2, Forest Level 2, or Desert Level 2.

Improvements to gameplay systems

We’ve also been further improving the elemental interactions. Now the ice spell partially freezes the body of water it hits, instead of the whole thing. Enemies within said area will be visually marked as frozen. You can test it through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

Do peripherals matter?

All gamers love having the lightest mouse, the fanciest mechanical keyboard, the best headset, but do they really matter? Are they impacting your performance in the game? Are they making it a more enjoyable experience? Or are they just nice to have and look at?