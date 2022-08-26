 Skip to content

Champion of Venus update for 26 August 2022

Champion of Venus - Version 0.6.1

Build 9395543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's right - it's time for a new update! No fancy intro this time; let's cut right to the chase.

In terms of new illustrations, Version 0.6.2 is the largest update so far, featuring works from the likes of Octoboy, CaptainKirb, Lemonfont, and KiraLChocolate!

For a detailed breakdown of new features, direct your eyes o'er yonder:

New Scenes:

  • An alternate version of Rayne and Venus's milky bathtime adventure.

  • An optional extension to Goro's romance scene, featuring an enlarged Rayne and a very stretchy idol.

Ero Illustrations:

  • A new, updated version of the game's first ero scene, featuring Rayne and one oversized toy.

  • The scene where Rayne and Venus enjoy a tight, face-engulfing snuggle is now illustrated.

  • Venus vs the Lamia is now fully illustrated!

  • Both of the new ero scenes are fully illustrated.

  • Connie gets her moment in the spotlight! Rayne and Connie's ero scene is now fully illustrated.

Backgrounds:

  • Areas in and around the club are now illustrated: the club interior has several backgrounds, and the alleyway next to the club is no longer a black void.

Other Art:

  • For those of you desperate to know what Rayne's phone looks like, now you can! Several in-game items now appear on-screen.

  • Illustrations for 'BOUT START', 'VICTORY' etc now appear.

  • The club bouncer now has a character sprite. How nice for him!

  • In RAT END, King Tony now acquires a crown more befitting his station.

  • The 'intro cutscene' now has a special background.

Misc:

  • The UI has received an upgrade! There are now two seperate textboxes: one for dialogue, and one for prose.

  • Many, MANY textual improvements have been made, with a focus on pauses and ease-of-reading.

