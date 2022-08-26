Champion of Venus - Version 0.6.1

That's right - it's time for a new update! No fancy intro this time; let's cut right to the chase.
In terms of new illustrations, Version 0.6.2 is the largest update so far, featuring works from the likes of Octoboy, CaptainKirb, Lemonfont, and KiraLChocolate!
For a detailed breakdown of new features, direct your eyes o'er yonder:
New Scenes:
-
An alternate version of Rayne and Venus's milky bathtime adventure.
-
An optional extension to Goro's romance scene, featuring an enlarged Rayne and a very stretchy idol.
Ero Illustrations:
-
A new, updated version of the game's first ero scene, featuring Rayne and one oversized toy.
-
The scene where Rayne and Venus enjoy a tight, face-engulfing snuggle is now illustrated.
-
Venus vs the Lamia is now fully illustrated!
-
Both of the new ero scenes are fully illustrated.
-
Connie gets her moment in the spotlight! Rayne and Connie's ero scene is now fully illustrated.
Backgrounds:
- Areas in and around the club are now illustrated: the club interior has several backgrounds, and the alleyway next to the club is no longer a black void.
Other Art:
-
For those of you desperate to know what Rayne's phone looks like, now you can! Several in-game items now appear on-screen.
-
Illustrations for 'BOUT START', 'VICTORY' etc now appear.
-
The club bouncer now has a character sprite. How nice for him!
-
In RAT END, King Tony now acquires a crown more befitting his station.
-
The 'intro cutscene' now has a special background.
Misc:
-
The UI has received an upgrade! There are now two seperate textboxes: one for dialogue, and one for prose.
-
Many, MANY textual improvements have been made, with a focus on pauses and ease-of-reading.
Changed files in this update