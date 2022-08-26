Champion of Venus - Version 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9395543 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

That's right - it's time for a new update! No fancy intro this time; let's cut right to the chase.

In terms of new illustrations, Version 0.6.2 is the largest update so far, featuring works from the likes of Octoboy, CaptainKirb, Lemonfont, and KiraLChocolate!

For a detailed breakdown of new features, direct your eyes o'er yonder:

New Scenes:

An alternate version of Rayne and Venus's milky bathtime adventure.

An optional extension to Goro's romance scene, featuring an enlarged Rayne and a very stretchy idol.

Ero Illustrations:

A new, updated version of the game's first ero scene , featuring Rayne and one oversized toy.

The scene where Rayne and Venus enjoy a tight, face-engulfing snuggle is now illustrated.

Venus vs the Lamia is now fully illustrated!

Both of the new ero scenes are fully illustrated.

Connie gets her moment in the spotlight! Rayne and Connie's ero scene is now fully illustrated.

Backgrounds:

Areas in and around the club are now illustrated: the club interior has several backgrounds, and the alleyway next to the club is no longer a black void.

Other Art:

For those of you desperate to know what Rayne's phone looks like, now you can! Several in-game items now appear on-screen.

Illustrations for 'BOUT START', 'VICTORY' etc now appear.

The club bouncer now has a character sprite. How nice for him!

In RAT END, King Tony now acquires a crown more befitting his station.

The 'intro cutscene' now has a special background.

Misc: