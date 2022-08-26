 Skip to content

梦境魔法意志 update for 26 August 2022

2022-8-27 version 1.0.1.0 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem that the achievement of 100% of the exploration progress cannot be completed. If your progress is 100%, you can pass any level at will and unlock it
  2. Performance Optimization: reduce GPU consumption and lock the limit frame rate to 85 frames

