- Fix the problem that the achievement of 100% of the exploration progress cannot be completed. If your progress is 100%, you can pass any level at will and unlock it
- Performance Optimization: reduce GPU consumption and lock the limit frame rate to 85 frames
梦境魔法意志 update for 26 August 2022
2022-8-27 version 1.0.1.0 update
