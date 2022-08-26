 Skip to content

Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 26 August 2022

2022.08 b6

Share · View all patches · Build 9395394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Error correction

  • FIX...! Planting did not work, you could not put the plant on the ground. I have now fixed this.
  • FIX...! In the action bar, the tools/objects are stored and do not have to be reassigned to the slots each time.

