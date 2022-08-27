 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bakso Simulator update for 27 August 2022

Bakso Simulator v1.1 is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9395320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chapter 3 has started!
  • Healthy soup is here to make Bakso Man cooks faster
  • Side quest at the electronics store! The prize is an application for your tablet
  • The haunted house has a visitor at midnight?
  • Fix bugs

======================================================================

  • Chapter 3 dimulai dengan seorang preman?!
  • Sup Sehat telah hadir untuk membuat kang bakso masak lebih cepat
  • Side quest di toko elektronik! Hadiahnya aplikasi tablet?
  • Rumah hantu ada pengunjung di tengah malam?
  • Fix bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link