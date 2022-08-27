Bakso Simulator v1.1 is Now Live!

- Chapter 3 has started!
- Healthy soup is here to make Bakso Man cooks faster
- Side quest at the electronics store! The prize is an application for your tablet
- The haunted house has a visitor at midnight?
- Fix bugs
- Chapter 3 dimulai dengan seorang preman?!
- Sup Sehat telah hadir untuk membuat kang bakso masak lebih cepat
- Side quest di toko elektronik! Hadiahnya aplikasi tablet?
- Rumah hantu ada pengunjung di tengah malam?
- Fix bugs
