Version 0.8515

Updates:
-Add the function that return to the game title from the setting interface.
Bug fixed:
-Fixed the bug that star will be deducted by mistake when you have both [Meteor] tablet and [Startrail ] Charm;
- Adjusted the values of some specific enemies;
- Fixed the bug that [Sunwrought Waraxe] would take effect by mistake under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the sequence of [Star Storm] and [Meteor], we made it easier to take effect;
- Fixed some mistakes in description during challenge;
- Fixed some mistakes in description of [Power] Charm;
- Fixed the bug that the enemy will be invincible when carrying [Spirit Daggers] in a certain challenge;
- Fixed some mistakes in description when buying blue Charms;
- Fixed the bug that caused the game to stuck when the monsters moved under certain circumstances.
- Note: If you meet the problem of getting stuck in attacking when using Berserker, you can try to change the time representation to American style.
Changed files in this update