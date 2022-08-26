 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 26 August 2022

Version 0.8515

Share · View all patches · Build 9395290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:
-Add the function that return to the game title from the setting interface.

Bug fixed:
-Fixed the bug that star will be deducted by mistake when you have both [Meteor] tablet and [Startrail ] Charm;

  • Adjusted the values of some specific enemies;
  • Fixed the bug that [Sunwrought Waraxe] would take effect by mistake under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed the sequence of [Star Storm] and [Meteor], we made it easier to take effect;
  • Fixed some mistakes in description during challenge;
  • Fixed some mistakes in description of [Power] Charm;
  • Fixed the bug that the enemy will be invincible when carrying [Spirit Daggers] in a certain challenge;
  • Fixed some mistakes in description when buying blue Charms;
  • Fixed the bug that caused the game to stuck when the monsters moved under certain circumstances.
  • Note: If you meet the problem of getting stuck in attacking when using Berserker, you can try to change the time representation to American style.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1682061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link