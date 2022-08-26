v.1.9.8 (August 26, 2022)
- Added: Button to reset background color in spinning gif panel.
- Added: Spin Gif panel now saves values between sessions.
- Added: Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > "Context Menu" action now has option for Key only.
- Improved: Update the Gizmo position/rotation when repositioning the animation Playhead or when pausing/stopping the animation. Gizmo rotation will only update if "Gizmo Alignment mode" is set to "Object".
- Fixed: An Action that was copy/pasted in the Animation panel wouldn't get processed initially, causing it not to animate.
- Fixed: If "Deselect when clicking nothing" setting is enabled, the dragging marquee box would prevent it from deselecting.
- Fixed: When selecting objects, the marquee box would prevent selecting objects when clicking them.
- Fixed: Spinning gif didn't export correctly when the resolution unit was set to pixels in the Settings.
- Fixed: Adding a tileset would not refresh the uv animation palette.
- Fixed: In some cases the tooltip of pinned actions would read as "undefined."
