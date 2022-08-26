Share · View all patches · Build 9394987 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 14:06:10 UTC by Wendy

v.1.9.8 (August 26, 2022)

Added: Button to reset background color in spinning gif panel.

Added: Spin Gif panel now saves values between sessions.

Added: Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > "Context Menu" action now has option for Key only.

Improved: Update the Gizmo position/rotation when repositioning the animation Playhead or when pausing/stopping the animation. Gizmo rotation will only update if "Gizmo Alignment mode" is set to "Object".

Fixed: An Action that was copy/pasted in the Animation panel wouldn't get processed initially, causing it not to animate.

Fixed: If "Deselect when clicking nothing" setting is enabled, the dragging marquee box would prevent it from deselecting.

Fixed: When selecting objects, the marquee box would prevent selecting objects when clicking them.

Fixed: Spinning gif didn't export correctly when the resolution unit was set to pixels in the Settings.

Fixed: Adding a tileset would not refresh the uv animation palette.

Fixed: In some cases the tooltip of pinned actions would read as "undefined."

